Marina Erakovic Optimistic About Lulu Sun’s US Open Chances

New York, USA — Former New Zealand No. 1 Marina Erakovic believes that Lulu Sun can regain the form that took her to the Wimbledon quarterfinals as she starts her US Open campaign this weekend. Sun, 24, is set to face Colombia’s Camila Osorio in the opening round on Sunday, which is Monday in New Zealand.

Osorio holds a world ranking of No. 57 and has a junior title at the US Open, but she has yet to progress past the second round in the senior women’s tournament. Sun faces the challenge of moving on from a tough period following her impressive performance at Wimbledon in 2024, which raised her profile in the tennis community.

Erakovic, who reached a career-high ranking of 39 before retiring in 2018, explained that transitioning from an unexpected success to being a recognized contender is often difficult for young players. “It’s tough, especially when you’ve had a breakthrough result, like her at Wimbledon,” Erakovic said. “You’ve gone from being an underdog and playing freely to protecting those points, and everyone knows who you are.”

Sun’s struggles since Wimbledon have been notable, but she has recently shown signs of a comeback. Her recent performance included a notable victory over Daria Kasatkina shortly before Wimbledon and a close match in Monterrey, where she lost 7-6, 7-6 to Linda Noskova.

Erakovic praised Sun’s all-court game, noting that it attracts admiration from her peers. “She’s got a very nice style. She’s a lefty, she moves well, and she has variety for most surfaces,” Erakovic said. “I really like the way she plays, and I think she’s got a game that definitely has the potential to be top 20 for sure.”

If Sun advances past Osorio, she is likely to meet Belgium’s Elise Mertens, the No. 30 seed, in the second round. Despite the challenge, Erakovic remains confident that Sun’s aggressive mindset is well-suited for the hard courts at Flushing Meadows. “She’s got the game to get back,” Erakovic said. “It’s just about experience and putting herself in those situations again. It’s only a matter of time before it comes together again.”