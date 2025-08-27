Marine Biologist Calls for Action at Film Screening in Aspen

Aspen, Colorado – Aspen Film, in collaboration with an international nonprofit, hosted a special screening of a new documentary on August 26, 2025, at the ISIS Theatre. The film features insights from renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle, who discussed environmental challenges before the screening.

Earle, who will celebrate her 90th birthday in a few days, emphasized the importance of acknowledging climate change and wildlife loss. She spoke passionately to the audience, stating, “There are solutions to the warming of the planet. There are solutions to the demise, the loss, of wildlife. But we first have to recognize the seriousness of the problem. What is killing us is complacency.”

The documentary, the latest from David Attenborough, premiered earlier this year in London, where it was attended by royalty, including King Charles III. During that event, Earle recounted how Attenborough received a standing ovation from the audience.

<p“The audience celebrated a filmmaker who captures our existence and highlights the importance of taking care of all life on Earth,” Earle said. She encouraged viewers to engage with the stunning visuals presented in the film, sharing, “You’ll see life as you’ve never seen it before. New technologies allow us to access the sea in ways we couldn’t before.”

The documentary is currently available for streaming on platforms like National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu.