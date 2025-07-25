Mariners Acquire Josh Naylor in Significant Pre-Deadline Trade

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners have acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade that signals the Mariners’ intent to bolster their offense ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Naylor is known for his impressive contact hitting, boasting a .292 average with 11 home runs this season. This deal also marks the Diamondbacks’ first significant move as they consider their strategy amid a challenging playoff landscape.

In exchange for Naylor, the Mariners have parted with pitcher Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Ashton Izzi. Mariners’ president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto expressed confidence in Naylor’s ability to address the team’s offensive needs at first base.

Naylor’s arrival improves Seattle’s lineup, adding a solid bat and depth at the position. The club had struggled at first base, with Luke Raley and Donovan Solano dealing with lackluster performances. With Naylor’s addition, he is expected to help stabilize a position that has greatly underperformed, especially against right-handed pitching.

Naylor entered the season after a strong 2024, during which he hit a career-high 31 home runs. With a 124 OPS+, he provides the Mariners with added firepower necessary for a playoff push. Furthermore, the Mariners have consistently ranked among the bottom teams in the league in strikeouts, making Naylor’s ability to put the ball in play particularly valuable.

On the Diamondbacks front, general manager Mike Hazen is faced with the decision of whether to continue selling off assets as the team navigates a tough outing this season. With playoff odds sitting at just 10.8 percent, Arizona may further consider deals involving other impending free agents.

Garcia, who made his Major League debut recently, is seen as a potential relief solution for the Diamondbacks. Izzi, a 21-year-old prospect, could develop as a reliever but struggled at high-A Everett this season.

This trade foreshadows more potential moves for both teams in the days leading up to the deadline, as the Mariners look for further upgrades and the Diamondbacks decide how far they want to go in their re-evaluation.

Naylor’s transition to Seattle could invigorate an offense looking to stay competitive in the AL West, while the Diamondbacks begin to reshape for the future.