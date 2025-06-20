Mariners Activate Raley, Designate Tellez for Assignment

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that they have designated first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment to make room for the activation of outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley from the injured list. This move comes just ahead of their series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Raley had been sidelined since April 29 due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain. He completed a successful rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma, where he went 7 for 19 with a double. Raley, a left-handed batter, struggled earlier this season with a .206 batting average and two home runs in 24 games but was a key contributor in 2024.

Tellez, 30, joined the Mariners on a minor league deal in February and made the opening-day roster following a strong spring training. This season, he managed to hit 11 home runs but had a disappointing batting line of .208/.249/.434 over 62 games.

Seattle’s decision to DFA Tellez likely stems from the need to optimize the roster as Raley returns to health. Both players hit left-handed, and the Mariners opted to maintain balance in their lineup.

Since April 11, Tellez’s performance has been inconsistent, with a batting average of .229 and a low on-base percentage of .265. He has also faced difficulties against left-handed pitchers, recording just two hits in 14 plate appearances against them.

In contrast, Raley has a proven track record from the previous season, where he hit .243 with 22 home runs over 137 games. The Mariners will now look to stabilize their first base position, potentially exploring trade options for right-handed hitters.

The team has five days to trade Tellez or place him on waivers. If picked up by another team, they would take on his remaining salary of about $806,000.

Updates will follow as the situation develops regarding Tellez’s future and any further roster adjustments.