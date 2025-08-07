Mariners Aim for Back-to-Back Wins Against White Sox

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners will strive for back-to-back series victories as they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday evening. The Mariners recently achieved a record of eight games above .500 for the seventh time this season and hope to maintain that momentum.

Currently, the team stands at 66-58, with Fangraphs projecting an eventual finish of 86 wins for the season. However, there is an expectation among players and fans that the Mariners are capable of more. A recent loss by the Houston Astros opened the door for the Mariners to gain ground in the American League West.

Starting for the Mariners is right-handed pitcher George Kirby. Over his last ten starts, Kirby has posted impressive numbers with a 3.60 FIP and a 1.3 fWAR, ranking him as a top 20 pitcher in Major League Baseball. Yet, he has struggled to pitch deeper into games, not surpassing six innings in over two months.

Mariners fans are hopeful that Kirby can take advantage of facing the White Sox, who currently possess the weakest offense in the American League. In the joining commentary before the game, Mariners Manager Scott Servais highlighted the potential for the lineup to capitalize on any mistakes made by the opposition.

Game time is set for 6:40 PM PT and will be broadcasted live on ROOT SPORTS with coverage from Aaron Goldsmith, Angie Mentink, and Jay Buhner. For radio listeners, action can be heard on Seattle Sports (710 AM). The Mariners look to secure their second consecutive win against the White Sox after an 8-3 victory in the series opener.