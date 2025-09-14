Mariners Aim to Extend Winning Streak Against Angels Tonight

SEATTLE, Washington – The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Los Angeles Angels tonight at 10:10 p.m. Eastern at T-Mobile Park. This game is part of a four-game series, and it follows the Mariners’ recent 7-6 victory over the Angels last night, which featured a dramatic walk-off sacrifice fly by Harry Ford.

The Mariners, with a record of 79-68, have been performing well, winning six straight games. They are currently tied for first place in the AL West with the Houston Astros, while the Texas Rangers trail closely behind. Seattle’s offense is currently ranked 11th in Major League Baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game while ranking third in home runs with a total of 213.

Cal Raleigh is the standout player for the Mariners, leading the league with 53 home runs and 113 RBIs. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena are also key contributors, with Rodriguez hitting 30 home runs and Arozarena contributing 27. Raleigh’s recent form has been impressive, with three hits in his last five games, including a home run.

In contrast, the Angels hold a record of 69-78 and are looking to spoil the Mariners’ playoff hopes. Although they have some power in their lineup, ranking fourth in MLB with 203 home runs, they sit 10 games out of the playoff race and have struggled with a .229 team batting average.

On the pitching side, Mariners’ Luis Castillo will face Angels’ Yusei Kikuchi. Castillo carries a 3.85 ERA into the matchup but has struggled recently, allowing five or more earned runs in three of his last five starts. Kikuchi has endured similar challenges with a 4.18 ERA and having allowed 18 earned runs in his last three outings.

Tonight’s game marks the 11th meeting between the two teams this season, where the Mariners lead the series 6-4. Fans can catch the game as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader, which will also feature the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees.