Mariners Aim to Gain Ground in AL West Amid Home Streak

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners begin July by seeking to improve their position in the American League West. The team’s path has been rocky, starting with a tough June that included two series sweeps against the Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks, along with a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

However, after a challenging road trip, the Mariners managed to regain momentum. They celebrated a series win at Wrigley Field, split games in humid Minnesota, and clinched a series victory in Texas, which required three consecutive extra innings.

With a tight schedule ahead, the Mariners are back home. They started July on a positive note with a win against the Kansas City Royals in their series opener. The Mariners’ lineup shows some changes, notably Nick Loftin replacing Jonathan India at second base. India will now serve as the designated hitter.

Meanwhile, Jac Caglianone, a top prospect, takes the field, stepping in for lighter-hitting Drew Waters. The Royals will send former Cincinnati Red Michael Lorenzen to the mound, promising an increase in pitching variety for the Mariners compared to the previous day.

Dan Wilson commented on Dominic Canzone’s recent performance since his recall, highlighting his ability to hit off-speed pitches. “It’s been big for him, and he’s had some big home runs,” Wilson noted. “He’s got as quick of hands as anyone we’ve seen.”

Today’s game starts at 6:40 PM PT and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports Northwest, featuring Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland-Smith alongside field reporter Jen Mueller. The radio broadcast will air on 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

In a nod to Cal Raleigh’s selection for the All-Star Game, the Mariners are showcasing Luke Raley as part of their Fresh Pick feature. Raley has been impressive during batting practice, reminiscent of powerful home runs, although J.P. Crawford also showcased his strength with a shot nearly landing in the right-field concourse.