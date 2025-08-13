Sports
Mariners Aim for Ninth Straight Win Against Orioles
Baltimore, MD — The Seattle Mariners are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games as they face the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon. This marks the first time in two and a half months that the Mariners are controlling their own fate in the American League West.
The Mariners’ current streak has brought them back to the top of the division, currently tied with the Houston Astros. Houston is set to play against the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. PDT. If the Mariners win their game, they will stand alone at the top by the end of the day.
This season, Major League Baseball has seen only seven winning streaks of nine games or more, following the Milwaukee Brewers who are on a 12-game run after their victory on Wednesday. The Mariners have achieved nine-game winning streaks six times in team history, with their longest streak being 15 games back in 2001.
Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle. This season, his strikeout rate is leading the league at 35.1%, and his performance has suggested he’s among the top starting pitchers in baseball. However, he hasn’t pitched more than seven innings in any game since Opening Day.
On the opposing side, lefty Trevor Rogers will start for the Orioles. He currently holds the best ERA in the league at 1.44, albeit with only 62.1 innings pitched this season. Rogers has had a favorable run avoiding home runs, aided by a low .212 batting average on balls in play.
The game’s scheduled start time is 3:35 p.m. PDT, and fans can watch it on ROOT Sports. Rain is expected in Baltimore, which may delay the game, as the Orioles do not have a retractable roof.
