Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday with a record of 71-61, holding the third and final wild card spot in the American League playoff race. After winning three of their last four games, they hope to secure a series win against the San Diego Padres tonight at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 50th home run of the season against the Padres on August 25. Known for his power at the plate, Raleigh continues to play a vital role in the team’s offense.

With the roster expansion set for September 1, Seattle is expected to add two players, including a pitcher and a position player. Speculation around the position player is rife, with options like Leo Rivas, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Samad Taylor being discussed. However, some are advocating for top prospect Harry Ford to be called up.

Mariners Insider Joe Doyle discussed Ford’s potential on the latest episode of the Refuse to Lose podcast, suggesting he could fulfill a crucial role as a safety net behind the plate. Currently, Mitch Garver struggles against right-handed pitching and is used primarily against lefties.

The Mariners have been hesitant to substitute Garver late in games due to concerns of losing both catchers if an injury occurs. Bringing Ford in could alleviate some of these fears, as he could step in if needed.

Ford, who was the 2021 first-round draft pick for Seattle and is ranked as the No. 40 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has been performing well at Triple-A Tacoma. He boasts a batting average of .288, an on-base percentage of .411, and has 16 home runs alongside 73 RBIs this season.

In addition to Ford’s potential promotion, the Mariners are navigating the issue of Victor Robles‘s looming suspension, which will further complicate roster decisions. As they prepare for tonight’s game at 6:40 p.m. PT, the Mariners must strategize on how best to position themselves for the remaining stretch of the season.