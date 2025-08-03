Mariners Aim for Series Win Behind Logan Evans Against Rangers

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners seek a series victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, looking to close the gap in the standings. A win would bring the Mariners within 2 1/2 games of a playoff spot as the regular season nears its end.

Logan Evans will take the mound for the Mariners in the series finale. Evans, who has displayed a blend of strong and inconsistent performances this season, finds himself at a pivotal moment in his career. Though he has excelled when facing lineups for the first time, he struggled in past encounters with teams on their second turn through the order.

In a previous matchup against the Rangers earlier this season, Evans breezed through the first two innings but faced challenges afterward. Seattle’s pitching rotation may see changes soon, especially with Bryce Miller returning from a rehab start on Saturday. Despite these circumstances, Evans’s potential remains high and he is still considered among the top pitchers in the Mariners organization.

The Rangers will counter with ace Jacob deGrom, who is enjoying a healthy and productive 2025 campaign. DeGrom has surpassed 100 innings pitched for the first time since 2019, currently ranking among the top 20 starting pitchers by fWAR. The Mariners found success against him in their first meeting this season, but he improved in their subsequent matchup.

This game comes on the heels of the Boston Red Sox completing a sweep of the Houston Astros earlier today, putting added pressure on the Mariners to capitalize on the opportunity. The game is set to start at 1:10 PM Pacific and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports with Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland-Smith as commentators, while Jen Mueller will report from the field. Radio coverage will be available on Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.