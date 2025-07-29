Mariners Aim for Series Win Against A’s Post All-Star Break

West Sacramento, CA — The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Oakland Athletics in a three-game series starting Monday, July 28, after battling through a tough stretch following the All-Star break. Previously, the Mariners took two of three games in their last visit to Sacramento, marking their ninth consecutive series win. However, they have since struggled, going .500 since the All-Star break.

Currently, the Mariners sit at 56-50, four games behind the division-leading Houston Astros in the American League West. Despite this, they have shown signs of improvement, boasting a record of 23-16 since their low point in Arizona. As the trade deadline approaches, the Mariners are rumored to be looking for roster changes in hopes of boosting their playoff chances.

The upcoming series will be vital for the Mariners, as they aim to solidify their playoff hopes. Monday’s opener will feature RHP Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA) taking on LHP JP Sears (7-8, 4.98 ERA) at 7:05 pm. The Mariners will also face two more pitchers, RHP Logan Evans and LHP Jeffrey Springs, in the following games.

On the other hand, the Athletics, with an overall record of 46-62, are looking to improve their chances after a series of recent wins. Despite their struggles this season, they swept a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves last weekend, indicating a potential turnaround.

Statistically, the Mariners hold a slight edge over the Athletics in batting averages and home runs, although they have faltered in fielding and starting pitching. The Athletics have struggled at home with a 20-31 record but have seen better results on the road, posting a 26-31 record.

As the teams prepare for battle at Sutter Health Park, the Mariners aim to capitalize on their recent form and prove that they can maintain their position among playoff contenders.