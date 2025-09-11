Mariners Aim for Sweep Against Cardinals at Home

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are set to pursue their fifth consecutive victory as they aim for a sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals on September 11, 2025. The Mariners have been on a winning streak, having secured four straight wins and two series victories.

After impressive performances against the Atlanta Braves, where they won the last two games of the series, the Mariners returned home to beat the Cardinals in the first two games of their three-game series. Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle, coming off three straight starts where he pitched at least six innings. With a 2.37 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) and a 38% strikeout rate, Gilbert looks to repeat his strong performance against the Cardinals.

In his only previous matchup against St. Louis, Gilbert fanned 10 batters over eight innings but suffered a 2-0 loss. The Mariners will face Cardinals’ right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy today. Seattle has adjusted their lineup to feature players suited against right-handed pitchers, with Dom Canzone starting in right field and Cole Young making his first start at second base since September 2.

The Mariners have a storied history with notable performances in this day of September. In 2008, J.J. Putz recorded his 99th career save, moving him up the all-time list for the Mariners. Nelson Cruz hit his 40th home run of the season in a 2015 game against Texas, while Kyle Lewis marked his first Major League hit with a home run in 2019.

Today’s game is scheduled for 6:40 PM PT. Fans can watch on ROOT Sports NW, featuring commentary from Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Valle, along with sideline reporting by Jen Mueller. For radio coverage, listeners can tune in to 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs, Angie Mentink, and Gary Hill Jr. providing the call.