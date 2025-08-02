Mariners Aim for Win as Gilbert Takes the Mound Against Rangers

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are gearing up for game two of their series against the Texas Rangers, led by right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert. Scheduled for August 1, 2025, the game will take place at T-Mobile Park, where Gilbert has excelled this season with a 1.94 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and just eight walks across eight starts.

Despite his strong home performance, Gilbert aims to recover from a challenging outing in Anaheim, where he lasted five innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and three walks. His opponent, Jack Leiter from the Rangers, is stepping up despite less impressive season stats. However, he is coming off back-to-back six-inning outings, including a last game against Atlanta where he permitted only one earned run.

Randy Arozarena will slot into the leadoff position for the Mariners for the second consecutive night, followed by familiar names like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez, who are expected to set up Josh Naylor in the cleanup spot. Eugenio Suárez will follow Naylor, while Jorge Polanco takes the sixth spot in his typical designated hitter role. Cole Young, who hit a remarkable 470-foot homer and a triple in his last game, rounds out the lineup batting ninth.

Rowdy Tellez will start at first base, facing his former team, although Sam Haggerty will sit out in the starting role. Jonah Heim will take on the catching duties for the Rangers.

In roster updates, the Mariners have placed Trent Thornton on the 15-day IL with a torn Achilles and have called up Jackson Kowar from Triple-A Tacoma. The Texas Rangers are adjusting their pitching plans as well, with new acquisition RHP Merrill Kelly scheduled to pitch against Mariners’ RHP Luis Castillo tomorrow. RHP Jacob deGrom is anticipated to pitch on Sunday.

In positive news, Bryce Miller is preparing for a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma tonight at Sugar Land, with first pitch at 5:05 PM PT. Meanwhile, Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles have been sighted jogging on the field together, maintaining a relaxed demeanor.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 PM PT. Fans can tune in on ROOT SPORTS, featuring Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland-Smith in the booth, while Jen Mueller will report from the field. The radio broadcast will be available on Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. at the helm.