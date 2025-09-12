Sports
Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners hope to extend their winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series starting Thursday, September 11. The Mariners have won their last five games, most recently sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, and are eager to maintain momentum against their AL West rivals.
The Mariners’ recent performance puts them just one game behind the Houston Astros and in a tight race with the Texas Rangers. The bullpen, led by Leo Rivas, has been crucial in their recent success, particularly in the extra inning games.
In Game 1, Mariners’ right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller will face off against the Angels’ José Soriano. The matchup appears favorable for Seattle, given their recent offensive output. The Angels, however, have struggled significantly this season, with issues in pitching, defense, and overall roster competitiveness.
For the Angels, Jo Adell stands out as a rising star, recently earning AL Player of the Week honors after a powerful performance. Adell’s recent play has included five home runs and a .407 batting average in the first week of September. Alongside him, Zach Neto and Taylor Ward add potency to Los Angeles’s lineup, even as veteran Mike Trout has cooled down this season.
Seattle’s starting lineup boasts significant talent as well, giving them a potential edge in the series. However, historic performances against each other often lead to unexpected outcomes, heightening the stakes for both teams. The Mariners currently hold an overall record of 78-68, while the Angels sit at 69-77.
The series begins this Thursday with high expectations as fans look forward to what could be a defining matchup early in the final stretch of the season.
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk’s Rise to Power in Christian Nationalism
- Stars Dazzle in Naked Dresses at London and New York Events
- Brewers Swept by Rangers, Still Eyeing Playoffs
- DermaRite Expands Recall of Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination
- NFL Announcer Lineup Set for Week 2 Games This Weekend
- SpaceX Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Weather Delays
- Authorities Raid Hotel After Death of Brett Gardner’s Son
- Washington Commanders Restructure Tunsil’s Contract, Creating Cap Space
- Roger Goodell’s NFL Legacy: Empathy Amid Controversy
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Sparkle During Romantic Dinner
- Jayden Daniels’ Helmet Decal Sparks Cultural Pride in NFL Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Nears Brett Favre’s Touchdown Record This Weekend
- Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels
- Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight
- Tom Brady Reflects on Career Highlights in Kevin Hart Interview
- Phoenix Mercury Faces Dallas Wings in Season Finale
- World’s Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Shut Down
- Brandon McManus Faces Legal Challenges Amid NFL Career Changes
- Jordan Love: The Journey of a Franchise Quarterback with Family Support
- Lynx Face Valkyries in Final Regular Season Showdown