Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners hope to extend their winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series starting Thursday, September 11. The Mariners have won their last five games, most recently sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, and are eager to maintain momentum against their AL West rivals.

The Mariners’ recent performance puts them just one game behind the Houston Astros and in a tight race with the Texas Rangers. The bullpen, led by Leo Rivas, has been crucial in their recent success, particularly in the extra inning games.

In Game 1, Mariners’ right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller will face off against the Angels’ José Soriano. The matchup appears favorable for Seattle, given their recent offensive output. The Angels, however, have struggled significantly this season, with issues in pitching, defense, and overall roster competitiveness.

For the Angels, Jo Adell stands out as a rising star, recently earning AL Player of the Week honors after a powerful performance. Adell’s recent play has included five home runs and a .407 batting average in the first week of September. Alongside him, Zach Neto and Taylor Ward add potency to Los Angeles’s lineup, even as veteran Mike Trout has cooled down this season.

Seattle’s starting lineup boasts significant talent as well, giving them a potential edge in the series. However, historic performances against each other often lead to unexpected outcomes, heightening the stakes for both teams. The Mariners currently hold an overall record of 78-68, while the Angels sit at 69-77.

The series begins this Thursday with high expectations as fans look forward to what could be a defining matchup early in the final stretch of the season.