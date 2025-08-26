Mariners to Battle Padres in Vedder Cup Series

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Mariners are set to compete against the San Diego Padres in the Vedder Cup, starting Monday, August 25. This three-game series is crucial for both teams vying for better positions in their respective divisions.

Both teams enter this series in second place and are looking to boost their playoff hopes. The Mariners have a favorable recent history against the Padres, having swept them in a previous series this season. As of now, the Mariners hold a strong position to clinch the trophy if they perform well in the upcoming games.

Game one is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT with left-handed pitcher JP Sears taking the mound for the Mariners against right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller of the Padres. The second game will feature Mariners’ Dylan Cease and San Diego’s Luis Castillo on Tuesday, and the series will conclude on Wednesday afternoon with Yu Darvish facing Bryan Woo.

The Mariners’ offense has been inconsistent lately, but they are trying to turn things around after a challenging road trip. Their batting lineup, while talented, has struggled to score runs consistently, similar to the Padres who also have a lineup full of potential but has not made full use of it this season.

Injuries continue to be a challenge for both teams. Mariners’ outfielder Dominic Canzone remains out with a wrist injury, while Padres’ centerfielder Jackson Merrill will also miss the series due to recent injury.

As both teams look to improve their standings, the Vedder Cup series promises to be a matchup to watch for baseball fans in Seattle and San Diego.