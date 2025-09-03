Mariners Begin Series Against Rays with Playoff Implications

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seattle Mariners (73-64) and the Tampa Bay Rays (67-69) are set to open a crucial three-game series Monday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

The Mariners aim to solidify their position in the American League playoff picture, currently sitting two games behind the leader in the AL West and hoping to improve their wild card standing. Meanwhile, the Rays have fallen out of the playoff race but could play spoiler against the Mariners.

Seattle faces Tampa Bay after a significant victory against the Cleveland Guardians, where they won 4-2 on Sunday. This win allowed them to avoid being swept in the series. The Mariners have displayed strong offense recently, with left fielder Randy Arozarena hitting a two-run home run and center fielder Julio Rodríguez driving in two runs.

On the other side, the Rays come into the series after a successful weekend, sweeping the Washington Nationals in a three-game set. In the final game, the Rays triumphed 7-4, with second baseman Brandon Lowe contributing a grand slam to give his team an early lead.

On the mound, the Mariners will be led by right-hander Luis Castillo, who has an 8-7 record with a 3.75 ERA. Castillo is making his 28th start this season. The Rays have Shane Baz starting, who holds an 8-11 record and has struggled with a 5.19 ERA.

The Mariners have enjoyed success against Tampa, winning all three matchups earlier this month, and have won six of the last seven meetings since late June. Analysts suggest that the Mariners (-120) may be solid bets for the series opener, considering Baz’s recent performance on the mound.

Fans should closely watch Cal Raleigh, Mariners’ catcher, who has hit 50 home runs this season yet has struggled lately, hitting just .119 over the past two weeks. Analysts believe he may have a great opportunity to break out of his slump against Baz, who has given up 26 home runs this season.

With playoff implications on the line, this series opener is anticipated to be a heated matchup.