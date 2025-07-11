Mariners Complete Series Sweep with Polanco’s Milestone Hit

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners capped off a demanding 17-game stretch without a day off by defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Sunday. This victory marked a series sweep for the Mariners, and second baseman Jorge Polanco achieved an impressive career milestone during the win.

In the bottom of the first inning, Polanco connected for a single to left field off Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. This hit was Polanco’s 1,000th career hit, as he entered the homestand with 994 hits. Over the seven-game stretch against the Kansas City Royals and the Pirates, Polanco posted a .316 batting average, going 6-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, and an RBI.

Polanco returned to the Mariners this offseason on a one-year, $7.75 million contract after being traded from the Minnesota Twins on January 29, 2024. The 12-year veteran faced injury challenges during his first season in Seattle, resulting in 43 runs, 11 doubles, and 16 home runs across 118 games, while he slashed .213/.296/.355 with a .651 OPS.

After undergoing surgery in the offseason to address a damaged left patellar tendon, the Mariners opted not to exercise Polanco’s $12 million club option for the 2025 season, making him a free agent. However, the team brought him back on his current contract.

This season, the switch-hitting veteran has been managing his knee concerns carefully and has started seeing time at second base again after primarily serving as a designated hitter, hitting from the left side. So far, Polanco has scored 28 runs over 72 games and has 12 doubles, 12 home runs, and 39 RBIs, slashing .253/.306/.449 with a .755 OPS.

The Mariners not only secured a pivotal win but also achieved their first series sweep of the Pirates, with three shutout victories against the team. The success of the pitching duel between George Kirby and Paul Skenes highlighted the Mariners’ performance during the series.

