Sports
Mariners Consider Trade Options for Eugenio Suarez Amid Injuries
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are exploring the possibility of a reunion with third baseman Eugenio Suarez during this trade season. With a strong farm system, they have the resources to make significant trades before the July deadline.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks have communicated that they desire pitching in return for players they intend to move. This comes after they lost key starters Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery, as well as co-closers A.J. Puk and Martinez, to Tommy John surgery.
Arizona’s starting rotation for next season currently includes Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, and Eduardo Rodriguez, prompting the team to focus on acquiring reliable pitchers. The Mariners could consider trading either Logan Evans or Emerson Hancock to Arizona as a part of a potential deal.
Both Evans and Hancock have made notable contributions this season. With Bryce Miller’s anticipated return, the Mariners might find either player expendable. Arizona’s reluctance for a full rebuild means trading for one of these pitchers would provide the Diamondbacks with a major league-ready starter, offering several years of team control.
Hancock, a former first-round pick, has showcased upper-90s velocity and is under contract through 2030. Meanwhile, Evans boasts a record of 3-3 with a 3.81 ERA this season. While the Mariners may still need to tap into their farm system, one of these pitchers could be a compelling centerpiece for the Diamondbacks.
In other Mariners news, former infielder Bucky Jacobsen discussed on the Refuse to Lose podcast what it will take for the team’s star player to reach new heights. Additionally, Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are set to attend Ichiro’s Hall of Fame induction next weekend.
