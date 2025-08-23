Sports
Mariners Count on Bryan Woo as They Seek to End Losing Streak
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners return home this Friday after a challenging four-city road trip, looking to reverse a spiral of seven losses in their last eight games. Central to their hopes is starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who has made a name for himself with his remarkable efficiency on the mound.
Woo, in his 24 starts this season, has not only pitched at least six innings in each game but has also limited himself to no more than two walks. This streak makes him the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to accomplish such a feat in 24 consecutive starts since the start of a season, according to Mariners statistics.
On Wednesday, Woo expressed his approach to pitching, saying, “I’m never trying to fool around. I’m going right after you.” With a 10-7 record and a solid 3.02 ERA, Woo has become a reliable anchor for the Mariners as they seek to break their recent slump.
Since joining the Mariners in 2021, Woo has transformed from a pitcher with a 6.36 ERA at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to an all-star caliber starter. His 153 strikeouts over 152 innings showcase not only his ability to stay in games longer but also his dominance on the mound. “Attacking is going to work, like, 95 percent of the time,” teammate Gabe Speier said, emphasizing the Mariners’ philosophy of throwing strikes.
Woo’s effective fastball, which he throws 72.4 percent of the time, presents a challenge for opposing hitters. With an impressive hit rate of just .147 against his four-seam fastball, Woo has backed up his strategy with results. “Being a workhorse is something that’s hard to quantify beyond innings, but I think the team feels it,” he noted.
As the Mariners prepare to face the Oakland Athletics, Woo’s reliable performance could be what they need to open a new chapter for the remainder of the season. Following their recent struggles, team management and players alike are counting on Woo to set a strong tone. “We need to put at least one W back on the books,” Woo concluded.
