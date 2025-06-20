Mariners and Cubs Face Off in Summer Matinee Showdown

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Seattle Mariners are set to embrace a cherished summer tradition as they face the Chicago Cubs in a Friday matinee at Wrigley Field. The game, scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PT, marks a significant moment for the Mariners as they partake in the quintessential summer event.

Starting for the Mariners is George Kirby, who hopes to rebound after an unusual outing last Saturday where he issued three walks. Kirby’s performance will be crucial as the Mariners aim to secure a win against the Cubs.

The Cubs will be showcasing Matthew Boyd, a familiar face for Mariners fans. Although Boyd played a minor role in the 2022 Mariners roster, he hails from the Pacific Northwest. His emotional celebration during last season’s clinch night highlights the depth of his connection to the team and its city.

As the Mariners prepare to face a left-handed pitcher, Luke Raley will not be in the starting lineup despite recently returning to the roster. Instead, Mitch Garver will take on the designated hitter role, while Jorge Polanco, who has been hitting consistently from the right side lately, will also play a significant part.

Fans can catch the game live on ROOT Sports or tune in to the radio on Ol’ Reliable. The early start encourages baseball lovers to kick off their weekends with America’s pastime, celebrating summer in Chicago.