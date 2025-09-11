Mariners Defeat Cardinals 5-3 in Tight Game

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tie-breaking home run and Randy Arozarena contributed significantly as the Seattle Mariners defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Naylor, who has become a fan favorite since joining the Mariners, went 3-for-4 in the game, leading the charge with a crucial homer in the sixth inning. His performance marked a positive shift for the Mariners, who are making a push for the playoffs.

“Every time I was an opponent, this was just the first place I couldn’t wait to come to. I really enjoy playing here,” said Naylor, batting .379 with five homers in just 17 games at home. “It’s a super cool stadium and the fans are always electric.”

The Mariners scored four times in the sixth inning to clinch the game against the Cardinals. They entered that inning trailing 3-1, but rallied thanks to Naylor’s home run and an RBI from Arozarena.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised Naylor’s intensity and his ability to deliver in key situations. “He is as intense as they come. The emotion and drive that he has… he’s a leader and an exceptional player,” Wilson said.

On the other side, Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore struggled, allowing five runs during his time on the mound. “Three walks and two mistake pitches is really what it boils down to,” Liberatore reflected after the game.

The Cardinals entered the series having won four games out of five but are now 4.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League wild-card race.

The final game of the series will take place Wednesday evening, featuring Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert against Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy.