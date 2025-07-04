Mariners defeat Royals 6-2 with Arozarena’s two homers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night, fueled by strong performances from Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena.

Cal Raleigh, the Mariners’ catcher, hit a major league-leading 33rd homer in the seventh inning against Royals reliever Daniel Lynch IV, prompting chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd. Raleigh’s solo shot followed a bases-loaded sacrifice fly earlier in the game.

Randy Arozarena made headlines as well, connecting for two home runs during the game. He achieved a career milestone with his 100th career homer in the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1, and followed that with a three-run drive in the fifth, bringing his season total to 10 homers.

Pitcher George Kirby (2-4) earned the win, allowing just one run and three hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not issue any walks.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (4-8) struggled, giving up five runs and eight hits in five innings. Kansas City attempted a comeback in the eighth, loading the bases with one out. However, Mariners reliever Trent Thornton managed to retire the next two batters, limiting the Royals to just one run that inning.

With this victory, the Mariners improved their standing and secured a strong position for the season as they look ahead to their next match on Tuesday against Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The Mariners now have the chance to build on their momentum as they aim for a playoff spot after narrowly missing out last season.