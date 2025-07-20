Sports
Mariners Face Astros in Crucial Game Two Showdown
SEATTLE, Washington – The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Houston Astros in an important game two matchup tonight. Following a strong performance on Friday night, the Mariners defeated the Astros 6-1, narrowing their gap in the AL West from five games to four.
The win has significantly improved the Mariners’ odds of claiming the division title, which have increased from 23.8% to 29.2%. The stakes are high for both teams in this matchup, as the winner could see similar movement in their standings.
Logan Evans will be taking the mound for the Mariners tonight. Evans has a 3.85 ERA over nine starts, but his metrics indicate challenges, with a 5.03 FIP and a 5.39 xERA. He has struggled to consistently miss bats and limit high-quality contact, although he has shown abilities to perform well in patches.
The fifth starting spot has been a concern for the Mariners throughout the season due to injuries. This has led to speculation about potential trades before the upcoming deadline in less than two weeks. Bryce Miller, the presumed candidate for this spot, is working back from injury and threw a live bullpen session on Saturday. However, it remains unclear if he can provide reliable innings this season.
Emerson Hancock faced struggles and did not prove to be a reliable backup option, leaving Evans with an opportunity to solidify his position in the rotation. On the opposing side, the Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. McCullers has historically performed well against the Mariners, holding a 2.85 ERA and a 3.35 FIP across 445 plate appearances over his career. Nevertheless, McCullers has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons, leading to a troubling 6.48 ERA and a high walk rate of 13% this year.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT and will be broadcasted on ROOT Sports NW, featuring Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland-Smith, with Jen Mueller serving as the field reporter. Fans can also tune into the radio broadcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Gary Hill Jr. and Rich Waltz calling the game.
