Mariners Face Astros in Crucial AL West Series

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the second half of the season with a significant three-game series against the Houston Astros, starting Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Currently, the Mariners sit at 51-45 and five games behind the first-place Astros, who lead the AL West at 56-40.

This matchup is critical for the Mariners, who have been riding a wave of momentum after a recent series sweep of the Detroit Tigers and a strong performance from their All-Star catcher, Cal Raleigh, nicknamed “Big Dumper.” Raleigh is on pace to have a record-setting season, possibly hitting 60 home runs, a feat last achieved by Aaron Judge in 2022.

In terms of offense, Seattle ranks among the top 10 in several key categories, including runs scored and slugging percentage. Alongside Raleigh, players like JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez have also contributed significantly to their offensive success. Rodriguez, known for his performance against the Astros, is expected to be a key player in this series.

Seattle’s pitching has faced its share of struggles, particularly with injuries affecting starters like George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. Luis Castillo, set to open the series on the mound, has a decent ERA but has not quite lived up to ace expectations this season. The bullpen, featuring All-Star closer Andres Munoz, has performed solidly, checking in at 10th in ERA.

The Astros, coming off a tough stretch before the All-Star break, aim to stabilize their position atop the division. Despite facing injuries to several key players, including Jose Altuve, who has been impressive in July, they managed a strong record through June.

This series marks the third consecutive year that the first series after the All-Star game has pitted the Mariners against the Astros. Seattle has struggled historically coming out of this break against Houston, holding a 1-5 record in previous matchups. With the division still within reach, a series win could be crucial for the Mariners as they look to avoid repeating last summer’s collapse.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, where Luis Castillo will face Houston’s left-hander Brandon Walter, making for an exciting start to the second half of the season.