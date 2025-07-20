Mariners Face Astros in Key Matchup Tonight

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are looking to build on their momentum as they face the Houston Astros tonight in the second game of their series. The Mariners crushed the Astros 6-1 on Friday, narrowing the gap in the American League West from five games to four. Winning tonight could further boost their playoff chances, raising their odds from 29.2% after Friday’s victory.

Logan Evans will take the mound for the Mariners, stepping into a crucial role as their fifth starter. Evans, who has a 3.85 earned run average (ERA) over nine starts, struggles with metrics of Quality of Contact, indicated by his 5.03 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) and 5.39 xERA. Despite occasional strong outings, he has not consistently been effective in games. This game holds significance not only for the team but also for Evans personally as the Mariners evaluate their starting rotation.

The Mariners have faced challenges in their rotation due to injuries, leading them to consider options at the upcoming trade deadline. Bryce Miller, who is likely the owner of the rotation spot, practiced in a live bullpen session on Saturday and could soon begin pitching in the minor leagues. Whether Miller will be reliable remains uncertain, leaving team management to weigh their confidence in the depth of available pitchers. Emerson Hancock’s recent performance raised doubts, making Evans’ performance tonight even more crucial.

On the opposing side, Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch for the Astros. Historically, he has fared well against the Mariners, holding a 2.85 ERA across 107.1 innings. However, McCullers, who has struggled with injuries in the past few years, enters this game with a troubling 6.48 ERA and a 5.77 FIP this season, alongside an alarming 13% walk rate.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PDT, with the game broadcast on ROOT Sports NW featuring announcers Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland-Smith, along with field reporter Jen Mueller. Fans can also tune in to 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Gary Hill Jr. and Rich Waltz providing commentary.