Mariners Face Braves Amid Injury Challenges This Weekend

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series starting Friday, September 5, 2025. Both teams enter the series with different hopes as the Mariners look to maintain their playoff position while the Braves aim to recover from a disappointing season.

The Mariners are currently enjoying a playoff spot, but they have faced challenges in their bullpen. Despite this, they seek a successful finish to their final East Coast trip of the season. Meanwhile, the Braves, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2017, are feeling the pressure after several key injuries have taken a toll on their performance this year.

Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who was sidelined with a fractured rib cage earlier this season, has returned, aiming to lead his team to victory. Sale was impressive last season, winning the Cy Young award, but injuries have complicated his current form. He faces Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert in the first game of the series.

“When healthy, we can compete,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker about his team’s recovery efforts. “We just need our guys to stay on the field.”

The Braves lineup includes stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, despite Acuña being unavailable earlier in the season. In contrast, the Mariners are hoping for continued production from their key players as they strive to solidify their place in the playoffs.

Game details indicate that the matchups will be close, with the Mariners fielding talented pitchers such as Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo against the Braves’ Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep in the remaining games of the series.

The outcome of this series will significantly impact both teams as the regular season nears its conclusion. Mariners fans are hopeful for a winning streak to end the month of September on a high note.