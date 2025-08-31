Sports
Mariners Face Guardians in Crucial Weekend Series at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Seattle Mariners will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Friday for the first game of a three-game series. The matchup at Progressive Field is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET. With playoff implications hanging in the balance, both teams will be looking to improve their positions.
The Mariners are currently holding the third wild card spot in the American League, having just taken two of three games from the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle lists a moneyline of -161 for the game against the Guardians, who are underdogs at +135. Seattle is also favored by 1.5 runs, with odds posted at +110 for the run line.
The Guardians, who are five games back for a wild card spot, will need to chip away at Seattle’s lead. Cleveland‘s recent form has been poor, suffering a stretch of 3-9 before Wednesday’s 4-3 victory. They currently have the lowest scoring offense in the league, leading to concerns about their ability to compete.
Pitching for Seattle will be right-hander George Kirby, who has a record of 8-6 with a 4.05 ERA. For Cleveland, lefty Logan Allen takes the mound, searching for a win after nearly a month without one, boasting a 7-10 record and a 4.35 ERA.
FanDuel’s odds place home run leader Shohei Ohtani as a favorite to go deep during the game at +255, with other notable players closely following. The over/under for total runs in the game is set at 8, reflecting the offensive struggles of the Guardians.
As these teams get ready to play, all eyes will be on the pitching performances and how the Guardians can respond offensively against one of their playoff rivals.
