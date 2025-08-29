Sports
Mariners Face Padres in Final Vedder Cup Series This Week
SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Mariners are set to conclude the Vedder Cup with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres starting Monday, August 25.
This rivalry showcases two teams sitting in second place in their respective divisions, both eager to make a statement despite limited playoff implications. The Padres have struggled offensively this season, while the Mariners aim to build on their recent success against San Diego, having swept them in May.
The series will kick off with left-handed pitcher JP Sears taking the mound for the Mariners against right-hander Bryce Miller. The game is scheduled for 6:40 PM PDT. The second game will feature Dylan Cease for San Diego against Mariners ace Luis Castillo. The final game is set for Wednesday, August 27, with Yu Darvish facing Mariners starter Bryan Woo.
The Padres, despite boasting a strong bullpen, have had difficulties in their lineup, ranking low in run production. Key players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado have shown promise, but overall inconsistency has affected their performance.
Meanwhile, the Mariners are looking to capitalize on their past victories against San Diego as they proceed into the home stretch of the regular season. The team’s recent performances may give them momentum as they battle for playoff positioning.
As the series approaches, both teams will be under pressure to perform, making the Vedder Cup a significant showdown for fans.
