Sports
Mariners Face Pirates in Anticipated Pitching Duel Today
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM PT. This matchup highlights a marquee pitching duel between George Kirby and Paul Skenes.
Fans are bracing for a low-scoring game, following a series where only seven total runs were scored in the first two contests. Although Kirby has demonstrated flashes of brilliance this season, he started the year on the injured list due to a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, the Mariners have consistently challenged top Cy Young candidates, defeating pitchers such as Tarik Skubal and Nathan Eovaldi this year.
Cal Raleigh will take a day off from catching duties, stepping into the designated hitter role to rest his knees. During this homestand, he has caught only four out of seven games, providing some much-needed relief. “This has been encouraging for him,” said a team source.
The Pirates will also shake up their lineup, using backup catchers today. Henry Davis, the first overall pick in 2021, takes the field as the starting catcher. Notably, both teams will rest their regular third basemen.
As the Mariners search for consistency and the Pirates look to improve their road record, fans can tune into the game on ROOT Sports or KDKA AM/FM.
