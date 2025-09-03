Mariners Face Rays in Tampa Showdown Tuesday Night

TAMPA, FL – The Seattle Mariners will battle the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. The Mariners are slight favorites with -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who have moneyline odds of -100. Seattle is also favored on the run line at -1.5.

This matchup comes shortly after Mariners player Junior Caminero made headlines by going 3 for 4 in the last game, hitting a double and driving in two runs. Caminero currently leads the Rays with 39 home runs and 96 RBIs, placing him among the top hitters in Major League Baseball.

The Mariners, who hold a 73-64 record this season, are proving to be a competitive team, relying on their batting average of 4.7 runs per game. On the pitching side, Luis Castillo, featured as the starting pitcher, has a 3.75 ERA this season.

Meanwhile, the Rays come into this matchup with a 61-71 record and are averaging 5.8 runs per game. Their ace Shane Baz, who is 8-11 with a 5.19 ERA, will take the mound for Tampa Bay. The Rays are currently ranked ninth in runs allowed this season, making this a compelling matchup for the Mariners.

Betting enthusiasts will note that a 7.5-run total has been set for the contest, indicating potential for an exciting game. Players to watch include Mariners Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez, alongside the Rays’ Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero. Both teams have shown recent form that favors over betting trends.

As the game approaches, analysts predict a thrilling matchup, with the current odds reflecting a close contest. Fans can catch the game live on RSNW and FDSN Sun. Stay tuned for updates as the action unfolds.