Mariners Face Royals in Crucial AL Wild Card Series

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Seattle Mariners will begin a pivotal three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on September 16, 2025. The Mariners, currently leading the AL West, are looking to strengthen their playoff positioning, while the Royals are fighting to remain in the Wild Card race.

After an impressive seven-game homestand, the Mariners have secured the division lead for the first time since early June. This marks the latest in the season they have led the AL West since 2001. Their upcoming road trip includes crucial contests against the Royals, who are desperate for wins to close their 6.5-game deficit in the Wild Card standings.

The Mariners will start the series with Logan Gilbert on the mound, followed by Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo. Their opponents, the Royals, will counter with Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans, and Michael Lorenzen. This series represents a final chance for Kansas City as they recently activated both Ragans and Wacha from the injured list to enhance their chances of a late-season push.

Despite struggles earlier this season, Kansas City had managed to remain in contention for the Wild Card until a disappointing 2-5 record against Cleveland and Philadelphia last week diminished their playoff hopes. Royals fans are hopeful that their team’s revamped pitching rotation will make a difference in this high-stakes series.

The stakes are high for the Mariners, who aim to secure home-field advantage in the Wild Card round, having gone 23-6 at T-Mobile Park since the All-Star break.