Mariners Face Royals on July 3 as Evans Takes the Mound

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners wrap up their four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2025, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM PDT. The Mariners recalled Logan Evans to start on the mound tonight, looking to secure a victory before the Independence Day holiday.

With Monday’s off-day, the Mariners may shuffle their rotation to ease some pressure on Evans during this demanding road trip. It would allow them to potentially skip his start at the challenging Yankee Stadium in New York. This game also follows a recognition for Mariners’ catcher Cal Raleigh, who was awarded the American League Player of the Month for June, narrowly missing out on the same honor last month to Aaron Judge.

“I tried to avoid contact with him at all costs,” said Dan Wilson, reflecting on whether he considered using Raleigh during the previous night’s game against the Royals when he was scheduled to rest.

Tonight’s game is expected to be lively, featuring fireworks in honor of America’s birthday. Fans can catch the action on ROOT Sports NW, with commentary from Aaron Goldsmith and Ryan Rowland Smith, and reports from Jen Mueller on the field. The radio coverage will be provided by 710 AM Seattle Sports, featuring Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr., alongside Shannon Drayer for pre- and post-game analysis.

Evans’s performance might determine the Mariners’ ability to salvage the month and ensure they enter July on a high note. After a rough start to July, where they are still seeking their first win, a solid outing from Evans could be crucial as the team heads deeper into the season.

The Royals will have lefty Noah Cameron on the mound, prompting Wilson to deploy a righty-heavy batting lineup to counter. The Royals maintained a similar roster to the previous night, with Drew Waters taking over in left field and Salvador Perez continuing as designated hitter.

In addition to Raleigh’s recent accolade, the Mariners made a roster move this morning. They sent another player to Triple-A Tacoma and brought up lefty Joe Jacques to strengthen the bullpen.