Mariners Face Royals in Series Opener Tonight in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are set to take on the Kansas City Royals tonight at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 p.m. ET. This game marks the beginning of a four-game series between the two teams.

Seattle enters the matchup as the favorite with a moneyline of -137, while the underdog Royals are listed at +116. The Mariners are also favored on the run line at -1.5.

The total number of runs for the game has been set at 8, with both the over and under odds close to even. Mariners are currently averaging 6.0 runs per game and have hit 15 home runs in their last 10 games, showcasing their offensive power.

Pitching for the Mariners will be Emerson Hancock, while the Royals are expected to send an unnamed starter to the mound. Kansas City has struggled recently with a record of 2-8 and only averaging 2.6 runs per game.

Key players to watch include Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez for the Mariners, both of whom have been impactful at the plate. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. is a key player for the Royals, who will be looking to help turn their fortunes around in this series.

Tonight’s game is expected to attract a good crowd as fans eagerly watch to see if the Mariners can capitalize on their favorite status and deliver a strong performance.