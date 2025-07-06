Sports
Mariners Face Royals in Series Opener Tonight in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are set to take on the Kansas City Royals tonight at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 p.m. ET. This game marks the beginning of a four-game series between the two teams.
Seattle enters the matchup as the favorite with a moneyline of -137, while the underdog Royals are listed at +116. The Mariners are also favored on the run line at -1.5.
The total number of runs for the game has been set at 8, with both the over and under odds close to even. Mariners are currently averaging 6.0 runs per game and have hit 15 home runs in their last 10 games, showcasing their offensive power.
Pitching for the Mariners will be Emerson Hancock, while the Royals are expected to send an unnamed starter to the mound. Kansas City has struggled recently with a record of 2-8 and only averaging 2.6 runs per game.
Key players to watch include Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez for the Mariners, both of whom have been impactful at the plate. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. is a key player for the Royals, who will be looking to help turn their fortunes around in this series.
Tonight’s game is expected to attract a good crowd as fans eagerly watch to see if the Mariners can capitalize on their favorite status and deliver a strong performance.
Recent Posts
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025
- India Sets Challenging Target as England Faces Pressure on Final Day
- Richland Home Sells for $500,000; Top Real Estate Sales in Oswego County
- England Faces Must-Win Match After Loss to France in Euro 2025 Opener
- Aryna Sabalenka Praises Boyfriend’s Support During Wimbledon
- India Dominate as Gill Scores 168 Not Out at Edgbaston