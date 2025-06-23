Mariners Face Struggling Twins in Minnesota Series Opener

Minneapolis, MN – The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series starting Monday, June 23, 2025, at Target Field. The Mariners, who just won a series against the Chicago Cubs, are riding a wave of momentum with a record of 39-37, while the struggling Twins sit at 37-40.

Seattle’s recent success has been fueled by the impressive performance of catcher Cal Raleigh, who has become a standout with 31 home runs this season. Meanwhile, the Twins have faced numerous challenges, losing nine of their last ten games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The first game will feature Mariners’ right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo (6-4, 3.12 ERA) against Minnesota’s Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA). Woo has shown consistency, managing to allow three runs or fewer in five of his last eight road starts, and could prove pivotal in this opener. Conversely, Ober is struggling, having allowed at least four runs in each of his last three starts.

Injuries have also affected both teams. The Mariners will be without several players including Bryce Miller and Collin Snider, who are both on the injured list. The Twins have dealt with injuries to key players such as Willi Castro and Grayson Rodriguez.

This season marks the second series between these teams. In the previous match-up at Seattle, the Mariners took two of three games against the Twins. With both teams displaying contrasting forms, Seattle looks to capitalize on Minnesota’s recent woes as they aim for another series win.

The Mariners have averaged six runs over their last nine games, and if they continue this trend, they may find success in Minnesota despite uncertain weather forecasts predicting rain.