Sports
Mariners’ Final Series Against Dodgers Is Sold Out
SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Mariners have announced that their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park is sold out for all three games of the series.
The Mariners are close to clinching a wild card spot with a pivotal matchup against the Colorado Rockies set for Tuesday. A win for the Mariners and a win for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox would secure their place in the postseason.
Additionally, the Mariners are within reach of the American League West Division title, which they last achieved in 2001. They can clinch the AL West on Wednesday if they win any combination of games and the Houston Astros lose an equal total of three games.
If Seattle manages to sweep the Rockies and the Detroit Tigers lose at least one of their upcoming games, the Mariners will secure the number 2 seed in the playoffs, allowing for a first-round bye.
Tickets for the Rockies series are still available for less than $20. Postseason tickets will go on sale starting at noon PT on September 25.
Recent Posts
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan