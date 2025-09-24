Mariners’ Final Series Against Dodgers Is Sold Out

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Mariners have announced that their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park is sold out for all three games of the series.

The Mariners are close to clinching a wild card spot with a pivotal matchup against the Colorado Rockies set for Tuesday. A win for the Mariners and a win for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox would secure their place in the postseason.

Additionally, the Mariners are within reach of the American League West Division title, which they last achieved in 2001. They can clinch the AL West on Wednesday if they win any combination of games and the Houston Astros lose an equal total of three games.

If Seattle manages to sweep the Rockies and the Detroit Tigers lose at least one of their upcoming games, the Mariners will secure the number 2 seed in the playoffs, allowing for a first-round bye.

Tickets for the Rockies series are still available for less than $20. Postseason tickets will go on sale starting at noon PT on September 25.