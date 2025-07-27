Sports
Mariners Game on Roku Today, Ichiro Induction Raises Excitement
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today’s Seattle Mariners game will be broadcast live on Roku, coinciding with Ichiro Suzuki‘s induction into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Fans can watch the game by accessing the Sports section on their Roku device or searching for ‘MLB Leadoff.’ The Roku Channel app, available for download on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs, and Google TVs, allows viewers without a Roku box to catch the action.
Even without a Roku device, fans can enjoy the game through the Roku Channel online with no login required. For those who prefer a simpler option, listening to the radio while enjoying the pleasant weather is also a great way to follow the game. Many might opt to bring their kids along and stream the game through a portable speaker.
The matchup today features Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert against Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks, who is in his first season after leaving Chicago. Hendricks, known for his command over the years, has a current ERA near five, lower than last season’s. Meanwhile, Gilbert is coming off a standout performance where he struck out ten batters without any walks, allowing no runs against the Brewers.
A notable subplot is Julio Rodríguez, who is aiming for a home run in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. Last night, his teammate Cal Raleigh hit his 40th home run of the season, highlighting the Mariners’ offensive strength.
Rodríguez currently holds 18 home runs for the season and 98 in his career. If he reaches 100 this year, he would join an elite group of players, including legends like Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez, who achieved the milestone of 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases by age 24.
The game starts at 1:07 PM PT. It promises to be an exciting day for Mariners fans as they celebrate both the game and Ichiro’s legacy.
