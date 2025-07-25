Mariners Gear Up for Series Against Astros After All-Star Break

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners begin the second half of the season with a crucial series against the Houston Astros. After sweeping the Tigers and showcasing four All-Stars in the recent exhibition game, the Mariners are looking to build momentum. They are set to face the Astros, a team they have struggled against coming out of the All-Star break with a record of 1-5.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh has been a standout player this season, leading the team with 39 home runs. As they prepare for the three-game series starting Friday, July 18, at 7:10 p.m. PDT, the Mariners hold a record of 54-48 while the Astros sit at 56-40.

The series will feature key matchups, including left-handers Luis Castillo and Brandon Walter taking the mound for the first game. Castillo has a strong ERA of 3.41, while Walter, who made a comeback from injuries, has an ERA of 3.98. The second game will see Lance McCullers Jr. face off against Logan Evans, and in the third, Framber Valdez will pitch against Logan Gilbert.

Despite facing injury challenges, including missing star player Yordan Alvarez, the Astros managed a strong start to the season, compiling a 24-8 record between June 1 and July 6. However, they stumbled before the break, going 1-5, which allowed the Mariners to gain ground in the AL West standings.

Statistics show that Seattle ranks second in the American League with a weighted runs created (wRC+) of 115, while Houston ranks fifth at 106. The Mariners’ success hinges on the performance of their pitching staff, especially Castillo and Gilbert, who have shown strong command this season.

As the Mariners seek a series win, fans remain hopeful they can overcome past challenges against the Astros. “Every game is crucial at this point,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “We have to take advantage of every opportunity to gain momentum.”

The matchups this weekend will set the tone for the Mariners’ journey in the second half of the season as they push for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.