Mariners Host Royals in Crucial Four-Game Series Starting June 30

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners return home to T-Mobile Park for a pivotal four-game series against the Kansas City Royals starting Monday, June 30, 2025. With a current record of 43-40, the Mariners are looking to improve their standing in the American League as the All-Star break approaches.

The Mariners have seen a resurgence, winning 10 out of their last 16 games, which boosted their playoff odds to 60%. However, they face a challenging schedule ahead, with the Royals leading off a stretch of games against sub-.500 teams before facing top contenders like the Astros and Tigers.

This series marks the Mariners’ first home game since June 18. The team has excelled with a solid 125 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) during their recent road trip. Despite this, their performance at home has been starkly different, showcasing a troubling home/road split.

The Royals enter the series struggling, currently six games below .500, and recently faced an 8-17 record in June. This poor performance has dimmed their playoff hopes, estimated at just 10%. The Royals’ lineup has had difficulties, scoring the fewest runs and hitting the fewest home runs in Major League Baseball.

Head-to-head matchups over this series feature several key pitching duels. Game one will see RHP Michael Wacha of the Royals take on RHP George Kirby of the Mariners. The subsequent games will showcase RHP Michael Lorenzen against Emerson Hancock, LHP Noah Cameron against Logan Gilbert, and RHP Seth Lugo against Bryan Woo.

Mariners pitchers have generally held stronger numbers compared to their Royals counterparts, especially in recent games. This match-up could be crucial for players looking to secure their positions as the trade deadline approaches.

With each team aiming to capitalize on their respective strengths, this series promises to be a tense and exciting contest as both look to improve their playoff potential.