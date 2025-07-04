Sports
Mariners Look to Bounce Back Against Pirates After Royals Loss
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are ready to face the Pittsburgh Pirates today after a tough series against the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners dropped the final game of the series last night, leaving them eager for redemption.
The Mariners will meet the Pirates for a three-game series starting at 1:10 p.m. PT. After this matchup, the Mariners will get an off-day before heading out on a challenging road trip before the All-Star break.
Right-handed pitcher Bailey Felter will take the mound for the Pirates, while the Mariners are hoping for a strong performance from Dylan Moore. Moore’s recent struggles in June have raised concerns, particularly after his last game against Royals lefty Noah Cameron.
Mitch Garver will step in as catcher today, giving regular catcher Cal Raleigh a much-needed half-day off. Despite the rest, Raleigh was recognized as the American League Player of the Month in the awards announced yesterday.
“He’s been working hard here and trying to iron some things out,” said Dan Wilson about Moore’s efforts. “Today is a chance to get out there from the start and get some consistent at-bats.”
The Mariners aim to turn things around and find some momentum against the Pirates, with the broadcast airing on ROOT Sports and Seattle Sports radio.
