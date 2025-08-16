Mariners’ Luis Castillo Deserves More Recognition for Stellar Season

SEATTLE, Wash. — Luis Castillo, the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, has quietly emerged as a crucial player for the team during the 2025 season. The 32-year-old right-hander, nicknamed ‘La Piedra,’ which means ‘The Rock,’ has proven his worth on the mound, boasting an 8-6 record and a 3.19 ERA over 138 1/3 innings in 24 starts.

Despite facing multiple injuries within the Mariners’ rotation, Castillo has maintained his durability, consistently pitching deep into games. He has logged at least six innings in 14 of his outings this year and has delivered 14 quality starts. Salk, co-host of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, highlighted that Castillo’s performance is not receiving the applause it deserves.

“He has not gotten nearly enough credit, I think, for what he’s done this year,” Salk said during Friday’s broadcast. “The numbers show Luis has been really good this year, and my eyes think that he’s been really good this year.”

Salk emphasized three key reasons why Castillo is vital to the Mariners. Firstly, his reliability and endurance as a pitcher are unparalleled. “If you ever want six innings and two runs allowed, he’s your guy,” Salk noted. “It feels like that is just his norm.”

Beyond his performance, those around the team describe Castillo as a selfless teammate. Salk recounted that when Castillo was not named the opening day starter, he showed no signs of dissatisfaction and instead supported fellow pitcher Logan Gilbert.

Moreover, Castillo is recognized for his leadership within the clubhouse, particularly among younger Latino players. “By all accounts, he is a big-time leader,” Salk said. “Those guys have had big steps forward this year, and my understanding is that Luis has played a role in that.”

As the Mariners approach their upcoming games, Castillo’s contributions will be essential as they continue to seek success this season.