Mariners and Mets to Face Off in Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will play in the Little League Classic on Sunday, August 17, at 7:10 p.m. ET. This annual event has been held in Williamsport since 2017, coinciding with the Little League World Series, which is underway this week.

As part of the Classic, Mariners and Mets players will attend Little League games earlier in the day. They aim to inspire young athletes and promote youth baseball. Fans from the Little League World Series will be in attendance at Journey Bank Ballpark for the evening matchup.

This year marks the eighth edition of the event, which was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Mets, who previously participated in 2018 and won against the Phillies, will play as the home team. The Mariners will make their debut in this celebrated event.

Both teams arrive with playoff aspirations. The Mariners (68-56) are second in the American League West and are 1.5 games behind the division leader. Meanwhile, the Mets (65-68) sit in the National League East and currently hold the final wild card spot, 1.5 games ahead of their competition.

Star pitchers for the game include the Mariners’ George Kirby, who holds an 8-5 record with a 3.71 ERA, and the Mets’ Clay Holmes, with a record of 9-6 and the same ERA. This matchup is significant not only for team standings but also as the first interleague game in this series.

The Little League Classic highlights the connections between Major League Baseball and youth participation, with events featuring former Little League players. Notably, Todd Frazier, who played in the 1998 Little League World Series, will be part of the ESPN broadcast team.

The game promises not just competition but a celebration of the spirit of baseball at its grassroots.