Mariners’ Naylor Hits First Homer in 3-1 Win Over Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Josh Naylor hit his first home run for the Seattle Mariners, and Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Came in his fourth game with Seattle after being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor launched a solo homer off A’s starter JP Sears in the second inning. He finished the night with two hits and scored twice, helping the Mariners stay competitive in the American League West.

Castillo (8-6) had a solid performance, allowing just one run and five hits while striking out four batters. He walked none, finishing July with a 4-1 record. Andrés Muñoz closed the game, securing his 24th save despite a leadoff single in the ninth inning.

Alongside Naylor, Cal Raleigh contributed two hits and an RBI, while Ben Williamson had two hits and a notable defensive play in the game. The Mariners took an early 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Naylor’s hit led to a throwing error that allowed him to score on Mitch Garver’s sacrifice fly.

The Athletics managed to score one run in the sixth inning, with Brent Rooker driving in Luis Urías on a groundout. But the Mariners’ pitching held strong, especially with key defensive plays that stifled any further scoring opportunities.

Seattle is now three games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the division. The Mariners will face the Athletics again on Tuesday, with a new starting pitcher, slated for 10:05 PM ET.