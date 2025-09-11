Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners have seen a remarkable boost in their batting performance, scoring 32 runs over their last three games. Some fans attribute this sudden success to a bit of “magic” from a joke made by a local supporter.

Steven Blackburn, a fan from Lake Stevens, took to social media on September 7, 2025, to share that he had jokingly hired a witch through Etsy to lift what he called a curse on the Mariners. On the field, the team responded dramatically, scoring 28 runs in just two days following his playful request. “I said, ‘Hey, can you please help the Mariners get out of a funk?’” Blackburn said. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere. I was just kind of hoping for the best, and then all of a sudden they score 28 runs in two days.”

From Saturday through Monday, the Mariners recorded three consecutive wins, much to the delight of their fans. The timing of the team’s scoring spree coinciding with Blackburn’s post sparked conversations online, and even the Mariners’ official Twitter account joined in on the fun, posting, “shoutout to the etsy witch.”

The lighthearted nature of Blackburn’s comment resonated with many fans who were looking for something positive as the season nears its conclusion. The idea of a curse being lifted has now become a fun part of the Mariners’ narrative.

The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, continuing their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With their recent winning streak and newfound “lucky charm,” fans are eager to see if this streak of good fortune persists.