Sports
Mariners Overcome Astros With Arozarena’s Power and Castillo’s Pitching
SEATTLE, Washington — Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run and Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
Arozarena connected with a fastball from Astros left-hander Brandon Walter, sending the ball 445 feet to left-center field. This marked Arozarena’s 10th home run in just 14 games, making him only the second player in Major League Baseball this season to achieve this feat, alongside teammate Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners expanded their lead in the seventh inning, with designated hitter Mitch Garver hitting a home run to give Seattle a 2-0 advantage. Seattle’s scoring continued in the eighth inning with four runs fueled by RBI singles from JP Crawford and Cal Raleigh, a sacrifice fly from Donovan Solano, and a wild pitch that allowed another run to score.
Castillo, who improved his record to 7-5, struck out seven and allowed only three hits during his performance. His dominance on the mound was highlighted by his ability to escape a jam in the third inning, striking out Astros star Jose Altuve with runners in scoring position.
“That strikeout was big,” Castillo said. “It was a tough moment, but I focused on executing my pitches.”
The Mariners, who started the second half of the season five games behind in the division, are eager to gain ground against the Astros, who they won’t face again until mid-September.
In the eighth, Seattle’s offense surged with Raleigh becoming tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with Aaron Judge after his single. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners in the second game of the series on Saturday, while the Astros will send out their pitcher on the mound.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours