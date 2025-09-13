Mariners’ Playoff Push Highlights Game Against Angels on Apple TV+

Seattle, Washington – The Seattle Mariners‘ playoff aspirations will be in focus this Friday night when they face the Los Angeles Angels. The 7:10 p.m. game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+, allowing fans to switch to the Seattle Sports radio broadcast featuring announcers Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.

To change the audio during the game, viewers can select the circular waveform icon above the timeline, enabling options for either team’s radio feed. For those without Apple TV+, the game can still be heard live on Seattle Sports 710 AM or via the Seattle Sports app, starting with the pregame show at 6 p.m.

This matchup marks the last scheduled Apple TV+ game of the season for the Mariners, who have experienced a surge in national broadcasts throughout the year. Just recently, Seattle appeared on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and had games on FOX and the Roku Channel, reflecting their growing prominence in the league.

In addition to focusing on their playoff performance, the Mariners announced they recalled Casey Legumina from Triple-A Tacoma earlier this week. The move follows a taxing series for the bullpen, which covered 19 2/3 innings in three games, including two extra-inning contests.

Legumina, who has a 4-6 record and a 5.79 ERA this season, made a strong impression during his recent stint with Tacoma, surrendering only one unearned run in six appearances. In a corresponding roster move, left-handed reliever José Castillo was designated for assignment after a short time with the team.

With the Mariners tied for first place in the American League West, their focus remains on continuing their winning streak. Seattle’s game against the Angels will begin at 7:10 p.m. and can be followed through various streaming options.