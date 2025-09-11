Mariners rally past Cardinals in exciting 5-3 victory

SEATTLE, Wa. — The Seattle Mariners defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Tuesday night, with Josh Naylor hitting a crucial tie-breaking home run. Naylor, who has been a force in the Mariners lineup, went 3-for-4 in the game.

Naylor’s home run came in the sixth inning and proved pivotal in the Mariners’ comeback. It followed an earlier single by Julio Rodríguez that gave Seattle their first run of the game. Naylor’s performance has been impressive since he was acquired from Arizona before the trade deadline, currently batting .379 in home games.

<p“I really enjoy playing here,” Naylor said, referring to T-Mobile Park. “The fans are always electric.” His contributions have been vital as the Mariners continue to push for a playoff spot, now just a game behind the Houston Astros for the American League West lead.

In addition to Naylor’s power, Randy Arozarena added significant production by driving in four runs during the game.

The Cardinals started strong but struggled to maintain their momentum. They took a brief lead with a two-run home run from Alec Burleson during the fourth inning. However, St. Louis could not hold off Seattle’s offensive explosion in the later innings.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised Naylor’s intensity and leadership on the field, mentioning that his ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations has inspired the entire team. “He’s been swinging the bat well. This is the time of year that brings out the best,” Wilson said.

Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore faced difficulties, giving up five runs over four innings. “It came down to a few walks and some mistake pitches,” he admitted after the game. The Cardinals now find themselves 4.5 games behind the New York Mets for the National League wild-card spot.

With this win, the Mariners improved their record to 77-68, while the Cardinals fell to 72-73. The teams are set to face off again on Wednesday night in the finale of their three-game interleague series.