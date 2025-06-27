Sports
Mariners vs. Rangers: Aces Clash in Key AL West Showdown
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seattle Mariners face off against the Texas Rangers tonight at Globe Life Field with two standout pitchers on the mound. Logan Gilbert and Nathan Eovaldi are both having impressive seasons, making this an exciting matchup for baseball fans.
Gilbert will be starting for the Mariners, marking his third appearance since returning from the injured list. He has maintained a strong 2.54 ERA against the Rangers in his career over 14 starts. Meanwhile, Eovaldi is back for the Rangers after a stint on the IL, making his first start since May 27. Eovaldi has been effective this season as well, boasting a 1.56 ERA before his injury.
The Mariners have a strong track record against the Rangers, winning 15 of their last 19 games against them. They also enter this series with the second-best road offense in Major League Baseball, scoring an average of 5.6 runs over their last 11 games. Conversely, the Rangers pitching staff has the best home ERA in the league, providing a formidable challenge.
Game time is set for 5:05 PM PT, with the matchup broadcasted on ROOT Sports NW. The Mariners will look to extend their momentum from a successful road trip as they prepare for the series opener.
If Eovaldi shows any signs of rust and if Gilbert can maintain his recent form, fans could witness a thrilling, low-scoring affair tonight. With both teams vying for a better playoff position, this series promises to be competitive.
