Mariners and Rangers Clash in Decisive Sunday Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will face off Sunday afternoon in a key game that serves as the rubber match for their three-game series. Both teams are seeking crucial victories to improve their standings in the American League.

Seattle starts pitcher Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.69 ERA), who looks to return to form after six starts without a win. His last victory came on May 19 against the Chicago White Sox. In his most recent outing, Castillo pitched five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five runs on seven hits, resulting in a no-decision.

On the opposing mound, Texas will have Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.55 ERA), setting out to claim his first win of June. Leiter has faced struggles this month with three losses in four starts and most recently allowed three runs over four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Saturday’s game saw Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory and leveling the series after the Mariners’ 7-6 win on Friday.

Despite his recent difficulties, Castillo has had a solid track record against the Rangers with a 2-3 record and a 3.58 ERA over his six career starts against them. He has fanned 34 batters in 32 and two-thirds innings while allowing 30 hits and 11 walks.

The Mariners received a boost from Dominic Canzone, who homered in Saturday’s game—his fifth since being promoted from Triple A Tacoma on June 9. Canzone has recorded a .296 batting average and 13 home runs throughout his time with Tacoma, carrying that momentum into Seattle.

“When his barrel finds the ball, it just flies off,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson commented on Canzone’s power. Canzone has adjusted his batting stance, making a smaller leg kick to improve his timing at the plate.

Leiter’s performance has been challenged by command issues, leading to a high walk rate. He has a history of struggling against Seattle, holding an 0-2 record and a 9.45 ERA in his three prior appearances against them.

Both teams understand the stakes of this crucial matchup, as the Mariners work to solidify a Wild Card spot while the Rangers aim to keep their playoff hopes alive in the AL West. Today’s game promises to be a showdown of pitching and determination.