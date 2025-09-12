Mariners’ Rising Talent: Harry Ford’s Future in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are known for their exciting roster this season, featuring standout players like Bryan Woo and Cal Raleigh. On Monday, they called up Harry Ford, a top catching prospect, to join the big league team.

Woo, one of baseball’s best pitchers, could receive Cy Young votes following an impressive season. Raleigh, a slugger, is also making waves and is a contender for the MVP title against Aaron Judge. Ford’s addition to the roster brings new excitement, although his playing time may be limited.

Jim Bowden, an MLB insider for The Athletic, praised Ford’s skills. He noted Ford’s ability to work counts, draw walks, and maintain a high on-base percentage. However, Bowden also pointed out areas needing improvement, such as Ford’s defensive skills.

“He’s a solid game caller, but overall is a below-average defender behind the plate,” Bowden said. Despite not being the team’s primary catcher yet, Ford is viewed as a valuable prospect with the potential to shine.

Ford is not unfamiliar with the diamond, having made a brief appearance in left field last season before returning exclusively to the catching position this year. The Mariners’ roster depth puts Ford in a waiting game, as veteran Cal Raleigh restrains his everyday playing chances.

This season, the 20-year-old has shown promise, earning accolades and recognition as he waits for a larger role. Baseball experts believe Ford possesses the offensive talent to succeed as he continues to develop.

As Ford settles into major league life, Mariners’ fans are eager to see how this potential future star will navigate the challenges ahead. His immediate future may be uncertain, but those following the Mariners are optimistic about what he could bring to the team.