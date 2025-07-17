Mariners Rookie Cole Young Making Waves in MLB

Seattle, WA – Cole Young, a rookie for the Seattle Mariners, is recently making headlines with his impressive performance during the team’s six-game road trip. The 21-year-old second baseman hit his first career home run at Yankee Stadium and added another in Detroit just before the All-Star break.

Young ended the trip with a .389 batting average, recording an extraordinary 1.256 OPS over 18 plate appearances. This includes the highest slugging percentage on the team during this stretch.

Longtime Mariners prospect insider Shannon Drayer spoke about Young’s development on Seattle Sports. ‘What I enjoy watching with him right now is he’s turning into Cole Young at the big league level,’ Drayer said. ‘It’s never instantaneous, there are ups and there are downs, but we’re starting to see him become who he is here.’

In his major league debut on May 31, Young had a memorable moment with a walk-off fielder’s choice. However, he faced difficulties immediately after, going 0 for 15 in his first five games. ‘With Cole, there’s a good amount of confidence to him,’ Drayer noted. ‘You didn’t see any panic during his slow start.’

After breaking his hitless streak with two hits on June 7, Young has consistently contributed to the bottom of the lineup. In his last 29 games, he is batting .293 with a .747 OPS. ‘Cole also puts in the work. This is a guy who works a ton but is supremely confident,’ added prospect analyst David Churchill.

Young continues to impress both fans and analysts alike as he adapts to the challenges of Major League Baseball.